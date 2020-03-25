<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria jump to 46.

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have jumped to 46 on Wednesday morning as two new cases were confirmed.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were confirmed in Lagos and Osun.

The agency also stated that both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days.





However, this development means as at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

Two have been discharged with 1 death.

Below is the breakdown of cases by states in real-time: Lagos – 30 FCT – 8 Ogun – 3 Ekiti – 1 Oyo – 1 Edo – 1 Bauchi – 1 Osun – 1.