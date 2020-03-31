<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Osun State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man in Osogbo for impersonating the State Government to swindle unsuspecting citizens of the state under the guise of providing social relief during the stay-at-home order.

This followed a public service announcement from the Osun State Government warning its citizens to beware of criminally-minded people who are demanding for personal and security details in exchange for money.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Security, Abiodun Ige, the suspect collected the voter cards of some people in Olorunda Local Government Area with the assurance that they would receive N10,000 through an unnamed Non-Governmental Organisation.





Ige said some of the people whose cards have been collected have already been contacted and intimated of the government’s position on the matter.

The police have launched an investigation to track down the suspect’s accomplices.

Meanwhile, the state’s Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation has revved up its awareness drive that the State Government is not asking anyone for his/her personal security details in exchange for money.