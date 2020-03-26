<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has urged Nigerian government to allow churches to worship and fellowship with the purpose of putting the devil to shame.

Giwa, who stated this in a statement forwarded to newsmen on Thursday, also charged Christians across the globe to wake up and defeat the devil.

According to him, you can’t fight the devil when congregations are banned from worshipping together.

“In the Book of Mathew 18:20, Jesus says where two or three are gathered, I will be there. Telling churches to close their doors to their flocks is a ploy to weaken Christians while empowering the devil,” he declared.

The cleric said it was now glaring that the outbreak of covid-19 epidemic was deliberately planted to weaken and distract Christians from serving God.

He said, “I wonder how our God will be feeling knowing that millions of people all over the world who claim to love Him, pray to Him, and sing praises to Him are all fake.





“We all gladly ran away from church at the mention of orchestrated Coronavirus. I am very saddened by this thought and I pray God to forgive all of us, fake believers.

“We shut down without putting up a fight for Christ. I am reminded of Apostle Peter who denied Christ three times before the rooster crowed. I pray Jehovah to forgive my ignorance and I implore all of you to join me in prayers and supplication to our unshakable Jehovah.

“Jesus said it in the book of Matthew 10:39 that he who finds his life would lose it, and he who loses his life for His sake would find it.” We abandoned the church to preserve our lives instead of losing our lives while fighting to keep God’s supposed church.

“Please, let us all get down on our knees for the next three – four weeks and pray against this attempt at introducing the antichrist prematurely to the world.”