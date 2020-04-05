<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed on Sunday the death of another Nigerian from COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to five.

It also confirmed that the number of confirmed cases the novel coronavirus rose to 224 of at 11:15 am, April 5th, when 10 new confirmed cases were reported in Nigeria: six in Lagos, two in FCT and two in Edo State.





NCDC, in a tweet on Sunday, said “As of 11:15 am 5th April, there were 224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. A total of 27 patients have been discharged with five deaths.”

Meanwhile, a breakdown of cases by states indicated that currently, Lagos has 115 confirmed cases, FCT – 45, Osun – 20, Oyo – 9, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo – 9, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 6, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers -1, Benue – 1 and Ondo – 1.