Nigeria has recorded another one positive case of coronavirus.

“One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in FCT, Nigeria,” National Center for Disease Control said on Sunday morning.

“As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria,” it added





The confirmation comes few hours after the Oyo State governor confirmed an index case in the state and three cases were announced in Lagos State.

Nigeria now has a total of 27 cases of coronavirus in the country.