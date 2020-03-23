The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has formally announced the inclusion of three new laboratories into the national yellow fever-measles-rubella laboratory network 7

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the deadly novel coronavirus cases in Nigeria has increased to 36.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories