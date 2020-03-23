The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the deadly novel coronavirus cases in Nigeria has increased to 36.
Currently;
Lagos- 25
FCT- 6
Ogun- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Total: 36 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria
