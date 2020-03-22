<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In compliance with Osun State Government’s order to halt public and religious gatherings to curb the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus, many churches suspended services on Sunday.

Daily Sun gathered that many churches had also collapsed their major activities to house fellowships as the directive lasts.

Checks by Daily Sun on Sunday also revealed that many Christians in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, held church services in their respective homes just as some of them embarked on house fellowships.

The state government had, on Saturday, after the earlier ban on public gatherings of 50 or more, announced suspension of Sunday service, leading to compliance by several churches on Sunday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said the government reviewed the position following the announcement of more confirmed cases of Covid-19 by the Federal Ministry of Health.

However, last week Friday, most Mosques did not open for worship, as most Muslims observed the prayers in their respective homes.





Among several churches that shut down services on Sunday include Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, Methodist Church of Nigeria Diocese of Osogbo, Isale Aro and All Saints Anglican Church, Balogun -Agoro.

Other churches that were closed to the worshipers are Winners’ Chapel, Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Bale, Christ Apostolic Church Latona, Christ Apostolic Church, Ayetoro and The Holy ghost Power Assembly Worldwide, Mathew Ajala street, Behind GTbank, Osogbo.

In reaction, the Director of Media, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Reverend Seun Adeoye, said that Osun State Government’s directive to stop church services on Sunday was announced late on Saturday night to allow full compliance by Christian worshippers.

“To issue another directive at the wee hours of Saturday indicates that Osun State Government has another plan that is difficult to explain. And to particularly order churches to stop Sunday services when mosques across the state opened for early morning prayers is divisive,” he noted.

“It is hoped that no church where congregants are less than 50 would be victimized by agents of government in this regard. We will keep monitoring things,” he added.