A Chinese group known as the Mutual Commitment Group, MCG has donated 150, 000 medical protection materials to Bauchi State Government to support the ongoing fight against the spread of Coronavirus and other deadly diseases in the state.

The Group’s Managing Director, Mr Lui Zhaolong who made the donation in Bauchi, said that the gesture became imperative in order to assist Nigeria in the management of the COVID 19 crisis.

Zhaolong said that the group will not relent in it’s efforts in the prevention of the virus, adding that what China as a country achieved in the past two months will be replecated in Nigeria.





“Mutual Commitment Group is a Chinese group that has been in Nigeria for many years and carried out various projects that have direct bearing in the lives of the people in different sectors across the country. As the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria runs out beyond expectation, causing damages to the people and Nations, especially to the lives of health workers who are in the front of this ongoing war against this deadly virus, we feel that it is our duty to contribute our quota in this regard.”

“We sympathize with the suffering and challenges this virus has caused in the state and nation at large.We are donating surgical facemasks and medical gloves as the immediate first donation”, he said.

Earlier, the State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela who was represented by the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro received the donation on behalf of the state government and commended the group for the gesture, saying that the government will ensure the proper utilization of the items as it will consolidate on the efforts of the state government in its fight against the virus.