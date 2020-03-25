<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Death toll from COVID-19 in the African continent has reached 58 as confirmed positive cases surpassed 1,788 as of Tuesday, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

According to the Africa CDC, 13 African countries have so far reported 58 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highly coronavirus-affected African countries include South Africa with 402 cases, Egypt with 336 cases, Algeria with 230 cases and Morocco with 134 cases.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that some 184 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered across 11 countries.





Meanwhile, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, has advised people in the region to take particular precautions to prevent Coronavirus (COVID-19) when in public space, including public transport.

Moeti gave the advice in WHO regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

“Wash your hands often for at least 40 seconds with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub to protect yourself and others.’’

According to her, early detection is vital to containing COVID-19 pandemic on the continent.

“WHO and partners are supporting surveillance activities across the African Region including point of entry monitoring at Murtala Muhammed Airport at Lagos, Nigeria.’’