<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese in Imo state, Archbishop A. J. V Obinna, has frowned at the recent directive by the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to shut down all schools in the state against the deadly coronavirus, insisting that state mission schools will stay until March 27.

This, according to the cleric, was to enable the students round up with the year’s curricular activities.

He stated this while speaking at a church service in honour of the auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe last Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Uzoagba in Ikeduru LGA of Imo state.

Bishop Obinna, in a like manner, warned the Governor against what he described as “Orlucracy”, a situation the will only concentrate his attention on Orlu zone where he hailed from, saying that Imo belongs to us all.





He thanked the Governor for his reassurance and reminded him that Imo people will hold him accountable to his promises.

“I will be very happy if all these promises are fulfilled because Imo people have suffered over bad governance.”

“Your shocking achievements within 12 months in office as you promised will be a retirement gift for me. You all know that I will be retiring by then.”

“So, I urge you ‘Onwa Oyoko’, my Governor to impress the people with shocking achievements. Imo people will be praying for you.”

“As for the closure of schools in the state, we the mission schools have agreed to close on March 27. We also have sophisticated measures to combat the deadly coronavirus.”