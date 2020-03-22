<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following instructions by various states across the federation that large gatherings be avoided to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Supreme Council of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), has ordered authorities in all its Districts and Assemblies with over 50 members to split their services to ensure a safe and hygienic environment during services and in compliance with the social distance rule.

This council made the announcement on Sunday in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Mission, Pastor Emmanuel Aladesaye, who said the measure was to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.





The statement instructed CAC Assemblies with more than 50 members to hold two or more services at a regulated time based on their population and advised those with large compounds to make use of the opportunity by spreading their members across church compound if they could not split their service.

It also suggests that those with large membership should share with those with smaller ones while those with less than 50 members should hold their service unhindered.

Pastor Aladesaye enjoined members of the Christ Apostolic Church to follow all precautionary measures put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus and obey instructions.

He further stressed the need for Christians to pray for the healing of those who had been infected with the disease.