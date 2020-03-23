<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Business activities resumed in full swing in Kano amid worsening international economic crisis occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

A check by nesmen on Monday in Kano metropolis showed that businesses, banks, markets and other trading centres opened for routine transaction without hitches.

Newsmen who visited some of the banks in the metropolis report that security guards conducted screening and applied hand sanitisers to customers before granting them entry into the banking halls, while some banks’ personnel wore face masks.

At Abubakar Rimi Market, Sabon Gari and other trading centres in the metropolis, people were conducting their businesses without hitches.

Mr Ahmadu Bello, a trader, said he opened his shop at about 9:00 am attending to customers.

Bello said that he tried to adhere to medical advice on preventive tips of the pandemic and called on people to ensure good personal hygiene.

Nura Umar, a grocer, described the market condition as encouraging, saying he enjoyed high patronage in spite of imminent threats to public health posed by the pandemic.





Umar expressed the hope that the global economy would soon rebound from the shock of Coronavirus crisis to fast track sustainable social and economic development.

Mr Uchenna Isaac and Hauwa Ali said the pandemic had affected the volume of trade in the country sequel to the suspension of businesses in other countries worst hit by the pandemic.

Ali lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria for the introduction of palliative measures to support businesses affected by the pandemic.

NAN also reports that schools in the metropolis complied with the state government’s directives to shut down from March 23, as most of the schools visited were under lock and key.

The state government had on Sunday evacuated over 700 exchange students to their respective states as part of preventive measures against the pandemic.

The state’s Ministries of Health and Information had embarked on a joint sensitisation exercise to create awareness on the disease while the state government also constituted a task force to enhance rapid response to the pandemic.