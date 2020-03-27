“Stay at home,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised address to the nation, as he unveiled unprecedented peacetime measures after the country’s death toll climbed to 335.

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus.

He tweeted on Friday, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

