United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus.
He tweeted on Friday, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”
