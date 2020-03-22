<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coronavirus cases spike in the U.S. Above Medics transport a patient through heavy rain into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in State of Washington. US now has over 1000 infected patients

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the United States too hard with a world record 13,960 new cases recorded on Sunday, spiking the national total to 38,167.

The death toll also received a bump with 94 new deaths, making 396 overall.





Sunday must be the worst day to date for the country since the coronavirus epidemic was first noticed in Washington and California in February.

Recovery rate in the world’s biggest economy has been very low: only 178 so far.

Italy remains a bad case with 5,560 new cases. The country now has 59,138 cases.

Total deaths in Italy have also shot up to 5,476, after 651 new deaths were recorded on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases worldwide are now 338,225 with 14,457 deaths.