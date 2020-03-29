<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has said that, beginning from Tuesday, 31, 2020 the State will lock down activities in order to fight the spread of Coronavirus.

A statement emerging from the Maiduguri Government House on Sunday said, only vehicles transporting food items, medicine, fuel, and other humanitarian goods will be allow to move in and out of the state for the purpose of sustaining lives.

According to the statement, government has suspended the ongoing statewide verification exercise of Local Government Councils’ workers and ordered workers from Grade Levels 01 to 12, to work from home.

"As from Tuesday March 31, all banks operating in Maiduguri and organisations using biometric attendance equipment must provide hand washing stations and sanitisers at all operation points.





“Banks are to limit number of customers in banking halls to not more than 15 at a time and to activate all ATM points to be functional. Shops in organised business areas to provide hand washing stations and temperature monitoring devices as well as promote social distancing.

“All who default to this directives would risk closure. Restriction is hereby imposed on the number of passengers in public transport; not more than three passengers and the driver in a car, and not more than two passengers and the rider in a commercial tricycle called Keke NAPEP.

”Buses should also ensure that passengers do not exceed ten including the driver. All those at the risk of Covid-19 should provide necessary information to health workers and to avail themselves to Ministry of Health staff for documentation and advice on self isolation and care.”