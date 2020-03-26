<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the indefinite suspension of local government election scheduled for June 13.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Abdu Usman, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Usman said the decision was in compliance with advice from the Presidential and State Committees on the control of Coronavirus.

He said: “The commission, taking into cognisance the fact that the next activity on the election time table will involve large gathering, which will go against the directive on the pandemic Coronavirus, the commission has decided to postpone all the remaining activities on the time table indefinitely.





“This is in line with section 26 of the electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“The rescheduled time table will be released as soon as situation is brought under control.”

Usman expressed appreciation to political parties and people of the state for the support and cooperation given to the commission during the preparations for the election, which started March 9.

The chairman also expressed regret over the inconveniences caused by the postponement.

Newsmen report that the last local government election in Borno State was conducted in 2008.