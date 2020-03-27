<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The founder of House of Joy Ministry, Bishop Sam Zuga, has expressed his willingness to treat anyone infected with Coronavirus.

Bishop Zuga, who spoke at a crusade to sensitise people on Coronavirus in Yola, Adamawa State said: “anyone with coronavirus should be referred to me for treatment.”

The clergy man declared that he was not afraid of COVID-19.

According to Bishop Zuga: ”No virus can survive in my body, my body is the temple of God, it can’t accommodate anything called virus.





“Coronavirus is not different from other diseases that God has been using me to heal. A virus cannot decide for me. I will stay at home when I want, not when coronavirus is giving orders.

“I can’t stop going to church because of a mere virus. How can I dishonor the Creator because of the creature? I cannot help the devil to kill people by forcing them to stay at home and be killed by hunger.

“There is no difference between those who died of Coronavirus and who died of hunger.

“I am calling on all sick people, not only victims of Coronavirus in Nigeria and beyond to meet me in Yola, Adamawa State. They will surely go back with a tangible testimony.”