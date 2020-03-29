<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, on Sunday complied with government’s directives banning religious gathering due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Oyedepo held service at the church’s headquarters in Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State with fewer members while others were directed to join online.

In his message entitled: “Special anointing for the headline of nations,” Oyedepo urged his members watching to anoint themselves.

He expressed the belief that in “no distant time, God would remove the disease.”

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ogun State government had placed a ban on public and religious gathering of not more than 49 people.





But, Oyedepo had last week Sunday snubbed the government’s directive as he held service in Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State.

The clergy man had explained that the virus can’t stop the children of God from meeting, stressing that only God can help Nigeria and Africa.

The decision of the church to defy government’s directive had subjected Winners Chapel to much criticism from online and offline quarters.

Following the criticism that greeted the church’s action, Oyedepo’s Special Assistant, Steve Ogah, in a statement, had explained that the service was to sensitize and mobilize their members over the coronavirus outbreak.