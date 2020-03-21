<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayero University Kano (BUK) has suspended lectures for one month, following a circular from the Federal Ministry of Education through the National Universities Commission (NUC), ordering the closure of Univeristies to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Lamara Garba, on Friday, those in the campus should vacate the hostels and return to their respective homes.

The statement reads in part, “the Federal Government granted approval for the closure of all schools (including tertiary institutions) for a period of one month effective from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.





“The Management of Bayero University, Kano, considers the health and well being of its students and staff to be of utmost importance.

” Therefore, in line with the above directives and in the overall interest of the well-being of members of the University Community,

“It is hereby directed that all students are requested not to return to the University.

” Consequently, those in Campus should vacate the hostels and return to their respective homes” the statement read in part.

The BUK management said that staff of the University were expected to continue with their normal duties and were strongly advised to abide by the safety guidelines, including social distancing as issued by professionals.