Bayelsa State government has announced further measures to check the coronavirus pandemic, imposing a travel restriction from 7pm to 7am with effect from Saturday.

The new measure was necessitated by the need for medical and health personnel who had been working round the clock to take a break within the period of the restriction.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the state’s task force on COVID-19 a signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Freston Akpor.





It stated that all entry points into the state from Adagbabiri-Patani, Igbogene-Mbiama, Gateway/Glory Drive-Zarama and Okaki would remain closed within the two-week lockdown.

It advised members of the public to comply and charged security operatives to ensure strict compliance.

The government also announced the suspension of religious activities at all worship centres, including churches and mosques.

“All leaders at such centres across the state are to ensure strict compliance or face severe sanctions as security operatives will be going round for enforcement”, the statement added.