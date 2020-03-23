<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All public and private schools in the Bauchi State have been asked to shut down as the government takes measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus, known as Covid-19 and Lassa Fever in the state.

The closing of schools was announced by the state governor, Bala Mohammed, during a press conference on Sunday.

The governor made the announcement at the end of a Stakeholders Engagement and Update Meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi.

Mohammed said as an outcome of the meeting, and in view of the wild spreading of coronavirus, “the state government and the stakeholders agreed that restriction should be observed in all religious gatherings to not more than 50 people.”

He said the state has a new style of leadership a governance and highlighted that the meeting was to discuss the implications, both medical and economic, of Coronavirus and to discuss on the issue of public gatherings as pronounced by other states.

“Some of our resolutions is that restrictions should be observed in all religious gatherings, with no more than 50 people to be gathered for any religious congregation.”

The governor urged citizens of the state to seek divine forgiveness from God by “deepening their prayers to avert the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the state.”

He said a high powered committee has been enforced under the chairmanship of the state’s deputy governor, Baba Tela, whose terms of reference include providing the communication needed for prevention of Lassa fever, Coronavirus, and other communicable diseases.





Those who attended the meeting include the State Deputy Governor Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and his Deputy, the Secretary to the State Government, the State’s Chief Judge, the Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi and the Emirs of Bauchi, Misau, Ningi, and Dass.

Other attendees were the State Commissioners, Heads of Security Agencies of Nigerian Army, DSS, Police, NSCDC, members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Religious and Community leaders among others.

Members of the meeting also called for a review of the state’s current budget to reflect the new economic realities occasioned by the National and global impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Bauchi has a total of 241 suspected cases of Lassa Fever, of which 39 cases were confirmed and one death case recorded so far.

Most parents who either sent out or took their wards to schools on Monday were surprised when they were told schools had been shut down.

Though the state government announced the closure of schools on Sunday most teachers and parents were not aware of the development until they got to the schools.

Nafisat Aliyu, a parent in Bauchi said she was not aware that schools have been closed until she got to the gate of her children’s school.

“To me, it is a welcome development and the state government have acted at the right time, ” she said.

“Health and safety should always come before any other consideration. Initially, we thought the closure of schools will not be until Friday and that got most of us very worried. But closing school today is a good move by the government.”