Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a media statement made available on Tuesday.





The governor earlier said he met and shook hands with Mohammed, the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.