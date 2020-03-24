Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a media statement made available on Tuesday.
The governor earlier said he met and shook hands with Mohammed, the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
