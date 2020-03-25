<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has spoken from his isolation after his diagnosis with coronavirus.

Mohammed was diagnosed of the virus on Tuesday following a test he requested.

The governor reportedly asked for the test after the news filtered that Mohammed Abubakar, a son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar tested positive for the virus.

The two were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja a few days earlier. The governor returned from Germany, a high risk country, on March 15.

Early on Wednesday, Turaki Hassan, an aide of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, shared a message the governor reportedly sent to the former lawmaker explaining his condition.

“I am currently ok without any adverse manifestation of the symptoms. I advise all my compatriots out there to take this pandemic very seriously,” Mr Mohammed reportedly wrote.





Mohammed advised Mr Dogara “to stay away from unnecessary contacts, and make effort to stay at home”.

He also counseled on use of face mask and hands sanitisers.

“Above all, obey medical advice and government directives. I cherish your support and prayers please.”

Mohammed’s message was in response to a text message sent to him by Dogara which was also shared by Dogara’s media aide.

“My brother, Governor Bala Mohammed, I have tried unsuccessfully to reach you after hearing of the devastating news.

“You, Malam Abba Kyari and all those affected are in our prayers. May God take control and bring healing like he has done for many. Wishing you all quick recovery,” Dogara had written.