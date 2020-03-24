<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Wellington revealed that they have gone into self-isolation prior to the announcement that a participant at the AMVCA tested positive for coronavirus.

This is coming after Lagos State Government advised all the participants and attendees of the just-concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA, to observe strict self-isolation.

According to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, the attendees may have been exposed to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Adesua, in her reaction to the report, wrote, “To all of us who attended the AMVCA – please let’s stay indoors. I’m begging you. Let’s be responsible. Edakun. Bubba and I have been indoors for a few days now but it’s imperative that we ALL adhere to the call to self-isolate. Let’s not unknowingly put others at risk.”

Banky W on his part, tweeted; “Mrs W and I were already self-isolating since last week… and here’s the thing… everyone else who attended the AMVCA’s should already have been doing the same. This threat is real. Don’t wait until you know an infected person before you take it seriously. Please.

“Nigeria is tough… a lot of our people cannot afford to stay home because their daily food comes from being out, hustling on the streets for work. If you can afford to stay home and you have chosen not to, that’s either ignorance or wickedness, or both. And it’s not okay!!! he added.