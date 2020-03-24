<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Union Bank said it has closed a branch at Ikota, Lagos after its employee had a contact with a “now confirmed” case of novel coronavirus three weeks ago.

The bank said another employee at the same branch was at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on March 14. Lagos State Government said the event was attended by someone who later tested positive for coronavirus. It advised everyone who attended the industry event to self-isolate.

“Neither of the involved persons or others in the branch have exhibited any symptoms,” Union Bank said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“However, all staff of the branch have been advised to self-isolate with immediate effect.”

The bank said the branch will undergo a “deep hygiene clean-up” and will reopen with a new set of relief employees while the current ones isolate.





Another Nigerian bank, Access Bank, Monday, closed its branch at Ligali Ayorinde in Victoria Island after a former staff of the bank who visited the branch tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde branch on Monday 16th March 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus,” Access Bank said in a statement on Monday.

“He was symptom-free as at the time of visit and he is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba.”

At least 18,259 deaths have been recorded since the virus first emerged in December, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1900 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources.

More than 404,020 declared cases have been registered in 175 countries and territories.

Italy has suffered the most deaths with 6,820, out of 69,176 declared infections.