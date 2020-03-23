<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Abubakar revealed this on his verified Twitter handle late on Sunday night.

Abubakar, who had a few hours before then issued a statement calling on Nigerians to join forces in fighting the disease, however, did not mention the name of the son involved.

He said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has been duly informed and the son moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections tweeted: “My son has tested positive to coronavirus.

“@NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

“I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers.

“Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

With this development, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria has risen to 31.

While Lagos has 22 cases, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja now has five, with Ogun State having two and Oyo and Ekiti States having one each.