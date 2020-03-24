<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu, has urged residents of Lagos and Nigerians in general to obey government’s directives and measures put in place to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, gave the advice while addressing newsmen at the Lagos House, Marina, after meeting with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu along with some top members of the APC.

The APC national leader said that he was in support of any decision taken by the government, including a total lockdown, if necessary, to halt the spread of the virus.

Tinubu commended the Lagos State Government for ”stay-at-home” order for civil servants so as to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He said the leadership of the party was happy with the manner the governor was handling the situation, adding that the governor had the full backing of the party.

“We congratulate the government of Lagos State for what’s been done so far and the regular information and briefing to the public. Nigerians need a lot of education in this challenging period; we are facing a mysterious enemy in COVID-19.

“We need to observe social distancing. It is a new culture that we have to abide with. You must respect the governor’s directive for the workers to stay at home, particularly our students and market women.





“We must obey the government. We thank religious leaders who have asked their followers to follow the governor’s directives, both Muslims and Christians alike,” Tinubu said.

He also urged market women to follow strict hygiene and abide by the government’s directives.

“The activities in the market must reflect the new culture. It will teach us a new thing that we are not used to such as hygiene, washing of hands, not having handshakes and eliminating hugging.

“We are to prevent the spread of this mysterious disease. In bus stops or various environments, we must maintain distance, stop handshake and do what is necessary so we can save lives. We don’t have enough hospital spaces.

“It is not only by prayer, it is by us observing what is necessary to stop the disease that is ravaging the world. My appeal is for people to respect the information coming from the government house. We endorse the position of the governor.

“Stay at home, pray in your house, and observe hygiene. To the market women too, it is very important.

“If the government decides there is a need for total lockdown, I am in support of it. He has our support. We have reviewed it with him and he is also reviewing it with his cabinet,” Tinubu said.