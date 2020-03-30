<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday announced a pledge of N200m to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The APC leader, who noted in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle @AsiwajuTinubu that he could not celebrate his 68th birthday due to the plague, said he would donate N100m to the Lagos State Government while the remaining N100m would be given to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.





He tweeted, “Today, but for COVID-19 we would, as we have done for the last 12 years, have celebrated this day with the Bola Tinubu Colloquium. This year we could not but by God’s grace, we will do so again.

“The circumstances this year prevent us from gathering together to celebrate my birthday but I would still like to mark the occasion.

“That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be donating N200m to fight this deadly virus. Pursuant to this pledge, N100m will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100m to the NCDC to support their efforts in fighting COVID-19. Together, we will overcome this terrible disease.”