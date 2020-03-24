<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal have donated £100,000 across a number of local charities in a bid to support the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The north London club will also provide company cars to transport NHS workers and assist in the delivery of vital supplies, driven by Arsenal in the Community staff.

Manager Mikel Arteta was the first Premier League figure to test positive for Covid-19 a diagnosis which swiftly led to an emergency Premier League meeting and the suspension of the 2019/20 season.

The Spaniard has since recovered and the club were set to return to training on Tuesday, but with the UK government’s latest isolation enforcements, a return date has been pushed back.

With the country currently on lockdown, Arsenal have announced they will be helping the local community deal with the impact of the pandemic.

An official statement read: “Arsenal Football Club has never shied away from responding to the needs of its community.





“In these uncertain times we are taking a series of steps to ensure our local and global communities receive our full support.

“The Arsenal Foundation will donate £100,000 to local charities and organisations that are supporting those most in need during this COVID-19 crisis. We are in constant dialogue with Islington Council and our partners in the NHS to ensure this response is aligned with their priorities and supports those most vulnerable.

”A further £50,000 already donated to local community initiatives by The Arsenal Foundation, in partnership with Islington Giving, will also be re-directed to Islington Giving’s Crisis Fund as part of this COVID-19 community response.

“From Tuesday, March 24, we will make all Arsenal in the Community cars available to transport frontline NHS mental health workers. Driven on a voluntary basis by Arsenal in the Community staff, this service will support NHS workers in delivering vital medication and emergency supplies.”