<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Amid the Coronavirus scare in the country, Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, says there will be no physical services in his church.

Suleman, who recently turned 50 urged his members to join live services via the church’s media platforms television.

In a statement he posted on his Twitter handle, the clergyman said: “To our esteemed viewers we wish to inform you that onward, there would be no physical gathering for services at the Intentional worship centre of Omega Fire ministries.





“However, we do enjoin you to stay connected to Celebration TV as the Restoration Apostle Johnson Suleman would be hosting live services, reaching out directly to you beginning from tonight by 11pm. Services will be streamed live on our social media platforms.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had disclosed that the country has 51 confirmed case of Coronavirus.