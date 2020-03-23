<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged residents in the state to embrace safety measures against coronavirus pandemic.

The State’s Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Lawal Liman, made the appeal in a statement released in Gusau on Monday.

Liman noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a serious challenge to the global community.

“Though there has been no case of the disease recorded in the state, there is a need for the residents to abide by the safety measures announced by the government and other stakeholders in order to prevent them from being infected.





“We should improve our personal hygiene and environmental sanitation; we need to stay clean always.

“We should also embark on special prayers to end the pandemic so that normalcy would return not only to Zamfara but in Nigeria and the entire world,’’ Liman said.

The chairman commended the measures taken so far by the Federal Government with a view to preventing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.