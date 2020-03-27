<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has regretted the inconveniences caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease, particularly in Nigeria.

This was as the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has asked Nigerians to cooperate with the Federal Government in the bid to contain the deadly virus.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Friday in Abuja noted that “while the inconveniences caused by the social distancing measures and flight/travel restrictions to our citizens is regrettable, it is necessary to contain the spread of the Coronavirus”.

“We thank our health workers and caregivers nationwide for the good work they are doing and their relentless commitment to the common good, in spite of the inherent health risk to them.

“The Party commends President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the special intervention grants to Lagos State and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to enable them to increase their capacity to control and contain the outbreak, while also supporting other States with capacity building.

“As the government continues to seek out and implement initiatives that would bring succour to Nigerians in this trying time, the Party thanks our international friends and partners for their show of support and goodwill. We also thank the many wealthy Nigerians and organizations that have supported – in cash, logistics and medical supplies – the fight against the coronavirus pandemic”, the APC added.





In his own statement which was made available to newsmen, Lukman said; “For us in Nigeria, it is far more serious given citizens’ mindset that the Covid-19 challenge is a problem that government must address. Most commentaries in our media are largely about evaluating what the government is doing or not doing. Even where the government is able to respond positively based on what may appear to be agitating the minds of Nigerians as is the case with social distancing and lockdown, efforts by the government to enforce compliance gets heavily criticised.

“We need to appeal to every person resident in Nigeria, both Nigerians and non-Nigerians, that tackling the challenge of Covid-19 require the very good synergy of initiatives between government influences in the nation’s health sector applying themselves to engage Nigerian government to ensure strong capacity to win the Covid-19 battle? It may be too early to say whether it is a question of volunteering initiatives or that of evaluating the government’s initiative.

“Covid-19 requires that we all come back to our senses by coming up with voluntary initiatives. We don’t have the luxury we think we have to just sit down and condemn our governments. The earlier we appreciate that it is either we support the government to win the Covid-19 battle now or we simply just create a situation where government initiative remain weak and to the extent of such weakness, we all become endangered indiscriminately. Governments, civil society and union leaders and members will be as vulnerable as any ordinary citizen. The time to act is now. We don’t have the luxury of imagining that this is a problem for the government. It is a problem for everyone!”, He said.