The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for vigorously leading the fight to curb coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria ‘like a legendary troop commander’.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued on Saturday said that under the keen supervision of the President, there was a visible and proactive network of national response structures working in tandem with all states.

He stressed that the efficiency of the field workers and other state actors had ensured that the country was able to minimise the spread so far with many states taking proactive steps to forestall the spread of the infectious virus.

Issa-Onilu stated: “A few Nigerians want a President whose preoccupation is talking; while the majority voted for a President who is deploying his energy to working. We all can see the effect of the grand efforts being led by President Muhammadu Buhari to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic in Nigeria.

“Like a legendary troop commander that the President is, he is steadily and vigorously leading the charge against the coronavirus pandemic. With our President mobilising human and material resources, we, as a country, are doing commendably so far as statistics are showing in comparison to even most advanced nations.”





The party spokesman commended Nigerians that are rallying behind the President with their own contributions, adding that the news of the ministers’ voluntary donation of 50 percent of their March salary was unprecedented, while commending the foresight of the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki in coordinating this patriotic action.

Issa-Onilu said that beyond the monetary donation, the gesture by the ministers would bolster confidence of ordinary Nigerians to call up the resilience for which Nigerians are known for, saying it would also encourage many more organisations and other well-to-do Nigerians to lend support to the Presidential committee.

He said, “Meanwhile, the wailers who have severally professed their death wish for President Buhari since 2015 have, again, found their voices amid the coronavirus outbreak. From conjuring and spreading fake news on the president’s coronavirus test result, to spurious allegation of hijacking of a teaching hospital ventilator to the villa and to the purported smuggling of the President to the United Kingdom, they are up to their ignominious pastime and tired antics.”

Issa-Onilu noted that the government would not be distracted or deterred because their unpatriotic actions serve as a reminder of the failed and rejected past.

He stressed that the task before the government was for all Nigerians to focus and collectively beat the coronavirus, adding that to achieve this, the president is tirelessly leading the charge through action.