The newly inaugurated Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion/Bishop of Abuja, the Most Reverend Henry C. Ndukuba today in Abuja admonished the faithful to observe the health experts advice in order to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The cleric also called on the flocks to obey the constituted authorities especially in this time of forced lockdown to mitigate the scourge of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via a satellite television (ACNN) to the faithful in his first sermon after he was enthroned to the exalted position at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life Camp, Abuja today,

Bishop Ndukuba reminded the people of God of the time everyone is in now and employ all to harken to the advice of the experts (like the Nigeria Center for Disease Control – NCDC) and various health authorities as well as obey orders issued by the government at all levels.

The spiritual leader of the Anglican Church in Nigeria however assured Nigerians that God is capable of manifesting Himself in the prevailing situation, adding that people should cling unto God at this time of uncertainty.





But quoting the scriptures he said that Jesus Christ who has the evidence of victory will intervene in the affairs of the country if the people focus on Him, stating that Jesus Christ came to save mankind when there was uncertainty in the world.

The preacher therefore urged the people to believe that Jesus Christ who raised Lazarus from dead is capable to sustain them even as he encouraged them to continue to observe Social Distancing as has been directed by the authorities.

Bishop Ndukuba who is the 5th Primate of All Nigeria took over from Retired Bishop of Abuja, The Most Rev’d Nicholas D. Okoh last Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Abuja.

Profile of New Anglican Primate of Nigeria:

Rt. Rev’d Henry C. Ndukuba, the new Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion was born on July 18, 1961, to Mr. and Mrs. Silas O. Ndukuba of Ogberuru in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

He was elected as the Bishop of Gombe in September 1999 and nineteen years after, he was elected Archbishop of Jos Ecclesiastical province and presented January 12, 2018.

He was elected by the Episcopal Synod as the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion on September 24, 2019 and Presented on March 25, 2020 as the 5th Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.