<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has made some adjustments to programmes lined up to celebrate the retirement of its outgoing Primate, Nicholas Okoh, due to increasing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

Primate Okoh is expected to go on retirement after 10 years of service as Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion. He is expected to hand over to his successor, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, who was elected last year to succeed him.

A statement released by the church on Saturday, indicated that the dinner initially planned to hold in honour of the retiring Primate Okoh has been canceled, even as number of worshippers to be present at Okoh’s valedictory church service and presentation of his successor, Henry Ndukuba, has been reduced to 50.





Part of the statement added: “The retirement thanksgiving service for Primate Okoh scheduled for Sunday, March 22, will go on as planned. But the number of persons to attend has been reduced to 50. Each of the 14 ecclesiastical provinces of the church will be represented by two persons in all the occasions lined up for the retirement.

“Also, the valedictory church service for the outgoing Primate and presentation of the Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba as the 5th Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) will still hold on Wednesday, March 25, as planned.

“Both the retirement thanksgiving scheduled for March 22, the valedictory and presentation scheduled for March 25, will each hold at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Abuja, respectively.”

The church, however, announced the indefinite postponement of the church’s Standing Committee Meeting scheduled for next week, as well as Global Anglican Future Conference scheduled for June 2020, at Kigali, Rwanda.