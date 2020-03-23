<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Archbishop, Province of the Niger, Anglican Communion and Bishop Awka Anglican diocese, Most Reverend Chibuzor Alexander Ibezim, yesterday, said he has suspended the use of common cups for Holy Communion in order to take better measures against the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Bishop Ibezim lauded Governor Willie Obiano led Anambra state government for its Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public health advisory which he said the Church is adhering to.

He said the diocese would reduce its public activities in line with the state government’s directive, but when unavoidable to hold a public function like ordination service, the Church would minimize the activities associated and deploy all public health known procedures to safeguard people’s health.

He, however, called on Anambra state government to ensure that a quarantine centre is ready and conducive for any case of emergency situation of coronavirus.

Ibezim informed the Church would ensure members and guests wash their hands, with soap and water as well as use hand sanitizers.

He suspended handshaking, hugging and all other forms of contact salutation in the church for now. He appealed to the congregation not to shake hands during the sign of the peace.

He said all missionary schools in the diocese shall adhere to all health advisory by the WHO and other health organizations.





He further said that the decision to ban flights from 13 countries including China, US and Uk is long overdue, but now it has been announced, he hailed the decision because Nigeria’s culture and tradition will make the COVID-19 virus a serious pandemic if it’s weight is unleashed into Nigeria.

He also said the best option is to ban flights from counties with high records of the virus since preventive measures are better than fighting the epidemic.

‘Let the visa ban be effected completely until four weeks as announced by FG. Let no one sabotage the efforts of the FG to contain the virus spread.

“The land border should also be shut since an American who came in through the border has been tested positive of the virus.

Ibezim advised the FG to announce a total ban on foreign trips to all the countries of the world and not only to hard-hit countries, until the scourge is contained.

He warned against playing politics with the COVID-19 virus lamenting that after the closure of land borders against the importation of food items, the FG opened floodgates for coronavirus into the country by allowing all manner of people enters the country unchecked.

Finally, he called on Christians to be fervent in prayer as there nothing God cannot do.