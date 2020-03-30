<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anambra State Government has announced the closure of all its entry and exit points with neighbouring states.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, the state government said that the measure became necessary to ensure that the dreaded novel coronavirus (COVID-19) does not find its way into the state.

The statement partly read: “This is to notify Ndi Anambra, motorists in the state, and those wishing to pass through Anambra State that all Anambra State land boundaries with other states will be closed to human and vehicular traffic, beginning midnight on Monday, 30th March 2020.

“The Government of Delta State has also announced the closure of all its land boundaries with effect from Sunday, 29th of March 2020.





“Motorists are advised not to travel through the Niger Bridgehead, Onitsha to avoid queuing and putting pressure on the bridge. Motorists will not be able to drive into Delta State as a result of the boundary closure order in place.

“The government of Anambra State is also announcing the closure of Niger Bridgehead, through Upper Iweka to Zik’s Mausoleum from midnight on Monday, 30th March 2020, to discourage vehicular and human movements.

“The members of Operation Clean And Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade) and other security agencies are hereby directed to enforce this.

“Motorists should also note that the government of Enugu State has announced the closure of its land boundaries with effect from Tuesday, 31st of March, 2020.

“Only vehicles transporting food items and medicines will be allowed passage.

“The government of Anambra State hereby reiterates its earlier directive for people to stay at home and observe strictly the coronavirus advisory.”