<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The richest man in Africa and Founder & Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, stated on Sunday he has tested negative to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Dangote, recently, along with Herber Wigwe spearheaded a coalition of Organised Private Sector, OPS, to support the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) menace sweeping across the country.

Announcing his health status, Dangote posted on Twitter, “As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being.

“CACOVID (Coalition Against COVID-19) is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders & our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against Covid-19.





“We are in this together & I am optimistic we will overcome.”

Dangote had earlier in February said; “…the private sector leaders have a role to play in achieving better health outcomes in Africa. In the past, I have charged other business leaders to commit at least 1% of P.A.T to support the health sector & development of impactful health initiatives in Africa.”

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Saturday announced that the nation now has 97 confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

A breakdown by the NCDC indicated; Lagos – 59; FCT – 16; Ogun – 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti – 1; Oyo – 7; Edo – 2; Bauchi – 2; Osun -2; Rivers – 1; Benue- 1; and Kaduna – 1.