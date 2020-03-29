Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group and chief sponsor of the Dangote Foundation, says he wants to be like Bill Gates and try to give a chunk of his wealth to charity in the next few years.

The richest man in Africa and Founder & Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, stated on Sunday he has tested negative to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Dangote, recently, along with Herber Wigwe spearheaded a coalition of Organised Private Sector, OPS, to support the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) menace sweeping across the country.

Announcing his health status, Dangote posted on Twitter, “As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being.

“CACOVID (Coalition Against COVID-19) is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders & our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against Covid-19.


“We are in this together & I am optimistic we will overcome.”

Dangote had earlier in February said; “…the private sector leaders have a role to play in achieving better health outcomes in Africa. In the past, I have charged other business leaders to commit at least 1% of P.A.T to support the health sector & development of impactful health initiatives in Africa.”

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Saturday announced that the nation now has 97 confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

A breakdown by the NCDC indicated; Lagos – 59; FCT – 16; Ogun – 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti – 1; Oyo – 7; Edo – 2; Bauchi – 2; Osun -2; Rivers – 1; Benue- 1; and Kaduna – 1.

