Amidst reports in certain quarters that top Kannywood movie star, Ali Nuhu, had contracted the Coronavirus which has now assumed a pandemic level, the movie star has come out to say that there was no truth in the report.

Reacting to the report, Nuhu who is highly regarded in the movie industry with some of his followers and admirers addressing him as the King of Kannywood has faulted the quarantine order placed on those who attended the film award ceremony, saying he has not tested positive to COVID-19.

According to him, the steps taken by Lagos state government and other health authorities to quarantine him and other colleagues that attended a film award ceremony in Lagos, was an unnecessary panic measure.

Kannywood is the Arewa version of Nollywood and had its operational headquarters in Kano, Nigeria.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa service, Nuhu popularly known as King of Kannywood said: “There were guests at the Lagos Film Award ceremony from Kenya, South Africa and other countries, but no alarm was raised over the pandemic”.

He noted that it is almost two weeks now that they attended the Lagos event and therefore, believes he was free of the COVID-19 which does not require such a long period to manifest.





Besides, he said, they were asked to self-isolate but no health official had visited them for any further action since then.

He said the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had said there was no need to conduct any test on them.

It could be recalled that this development came on the heels of a call by the Lagos State Government for test to be conducted on those who attended the film award ceremony following earlier claims that a guest at the ceremony had the coronavirus.

Ali Nuhu and 4 other Kannywood actors reportedly, attended the ceremony on Saturday, the 14 of March, claims.

The other Kannywood actors at the ceremony were Ado Gwanja, Abubakar Maishadda, Hassan Giggs and one other.

According to Nuhu, ”The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, discovered that the person suspected to have contracted the virus is negative”.

“They asked us to self-isolate, that they will come and conduct a test on us. Till date, they have not come. They must have known that this issue is a hoax”, he said.

“The NCDC officials have asked us to continue with our normal activities. They said if we feel any strange development in our body, that we should let them know.

“As film stars with a large following on social media, it behoves on us to be at forefront of the campaign against the spread of the virus,” he said.