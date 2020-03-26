<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has advised workers to prepare to stop going to work and stay at home for one week with effect from Monday 30 March 2020.

Emmanuel announced this in a statement signed by Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to State Government (SSG) and made available to newsmen Thursday in Uyo dated March 26, 2020.

He also announced that the suspension of flight operations by Ibom Air from Sunday, 29 March 2020, and all borders and roads leading in and out of the state closed with immediate effect.

He, however, said that markets were to remain open for sale of foodstuff and essential items only, and urged residents to apply all the preventive measures announced.

His words, ”Salaries of state government workers for the month of March will be paid today, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“Workers are advised to prepare to stop going to work and stay at home for one (1) week with effect from Monday 30 March, 2020. The stay-at-home order will be strongly enforced.

“While the one-week stay-at-home order subsists, the Akwa Ibom State Government will continue to monitor and provide regular updates on any development in the COVID-19 situation in our state





“All borders and roads leading in and out of the state are closed with immediate effect; except for the transportation of food items.

Ibom Air will suspend all flight operations from Sunday, 29 March, 2020.

“Markets are to remain open for sale of foodstuff and essential items only. All Churches are strongly requested to fast and pray for God’s mercies on Sunday 29 March, 2020. Residents and citizens are strongly advised to apply all the preventive measures earlier announced.

“Although there is no confirmed COVID-19 case in Akwa Ibom State, we abide by the ancient adage that ” prevention is better than cure”.

The Governor, however, enjoined all residents and citizens; including professional bodies, to desists from creating unnecessary panic within the state by propagating unverified news, and whipping up selfish and myopic sentiments and fanning the embers of discord for pecuniary or political gains.