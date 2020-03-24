<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aero Contractors says it is suspending fight operations for two weeks effective Thursday, March 26, 2020.

It noted that it was compelled to take the decision by the coronavirus pandemic current ravaging the country and the entire world.

The airline company made this decision know through a memo issued by its Commercial Manager, Mr Rogers Cookey to the staff. He, however, noted that the airline will operate scheduled flights as usual till midnight on Wednesday, March 25.





He said in the memo: ”This is to inform you that the management has suspended all Aero flight operations for 14 days due to Covid-19 with effect from 26th March 2020.”

“In other words, Aero flights will operate up till midnight of 25th March 2020. This is to ensure the safety of our passengers and staff.”

“Please inform all concerned offices and officers.”