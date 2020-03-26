<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Green Eagles winger, Adegoke Adelabu, says the spread of coronavirus, which has led to postponement and cancellation of sporting events across the world has in a way killed the ‘main source of joy’ around the globe.

“Sport is anything that stimulates your interest to explore your environment with the resultant benefit to your health,” Adelabu told newsmen yesterday. “With COVID-19, we have abandoned our environment-the sporting arena for one of the deadliest and fastest ‘athletes’ the world has ever seen.

“The COVID-19 virus moves at the speed that is yet to be determined by any known clock. The virus has turned the entire world to spectators while it destroys and afflicts the health of the human race. The target of the virus is our respiratory apparatus, which is the lifeline of sport men and women. It is so sad that many big competitions around the world have to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.

Adelabu, who played for the IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan in his active days, described the postponement of many sporting events, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games, as sad but unavoidable.

“Definitely, a lot of preparation may have gone into these games, but it will not be wise to endanger the lives of the people we want to entertain, by exposing them to the virus. The goal of the competition is to bring joy and happiness to people across the world. Putting off the games is the best option we have.





“It is also important for the sporting industry to see the possibility of redesigning our stadia in such a way that competitions can go on in case of future epidemic,” Adelabu stated. “We also need to see the physiological implications of athletes playing and running with face masks. We need our sport industries to come up with sport suits for footballers and other games, which will not add any significant weight to their bodies. It is also important that other nations with different geographical or time zones should be kept on standby to host any major competition in case of any eventuality.”

He added: “I will encourage the various organising committees to divert some funds donated for the games to help nations fight this demonic virus. I will encourage FIFA and other federations to come out with position statements on how athletes can protect themselves against this COVID-19 virus.

“We need to investigate the rate of recovery of every sport man or woman tested positive for COVID-19 virus and compared it with the general population. We need to know everything possible about this virus so that it can be adequately checked in the future.”