As Nigeria continues to witness cases of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) infection, the President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, has called on Nigerians to operate within the directives of the Federal Government as a means to minimise risks.

Preventive measures to reduce the rate of infection according to Prince Kayode include; adherence to travel restrictions, improved hygiene, regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizers, avoiding contact with persons suspected to be infected with the disease, social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, drinking plenty of water and outright ban on large social events, religious and other large meetings amongst others.

He also announced that all the upcoming activities of the Chamber, including trade exhibitions, expos, roundtables, inward and outward trade missions planned to hold between the months of March and May will be placed on hold and reschedule for future dates.





Consequently, ACCI secretariat will close from Monday, 23rd March, 2020 to Monday, 6th April, 2020. The Chamber’s secretariat will however operate remotely and leverage on all possible online platforms for service delivery to its members and the general public.

ACCI members and the general public may reach The Chamber through the following contact details: Secretariat: [email protected], +234092908969 and Ms. Victoria Akai, Director General: [email protected], +2348037875872

Facebook: @ACCINigeria

Twitter: @ACCINigeria

LinkedIn: @ACCINigeria

WhatsApp: ACCI Members

Telegram: ACCI members

ACCI Members and the general public are advised to consider reorganising their operations within this period to protect the lives of their staff and customers.

Prince Kayode enjoined the members to visit: www.ncdc.gov.ng, www.convid19.ncdc.gov.ng, www.who.int, in case of emergency or call the NCDC Coronavirus emergency line: 080097000010 for support.