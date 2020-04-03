<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Abia State government has directed the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency, TIMAAS and the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to impound vehicles who defy the order on the restriction of movement in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that only individuals and vehicles on essential duties are allowed to ply the roads.

He listed those exempted from the ban to include medical workers, journalists, and those conveying food items, among others.

He said: “Abia State government has directed all security agencies in the state including TIMAAS and FRSC, to impound all tricycles and other commercial vehicles seen on the roads from today to the period of the lockdown and keep same in their custody for a minimum of 7 days.





Only vehicles transporting food items and those exempted from the lockdown are allowed on the road.”

In an interview with journalists while monitoring compliance in Aba, Commissioner for Transport and leader, Abia South Task Force on COVID-19 lockdown, Barr. Ekele Nwaohamuo, lamented that Aba residents did not see the need to comply with the governor’s order.

Nwaohanmuo said his team used the first day of the lockdown as a sensitization, promising to be strict to ensure people stayed at home as directed by the governor.