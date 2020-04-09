<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In an apparent move to support Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s efforts at ensuring that more vulnerable persons in the state are reached with food supplies, protective materials and funds, the members of Abia State Executive Council have donated the sum of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira Only) to the state’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Executive council members who made the donation include the State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, Secretary to the State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, Honorable Commissioners, State Head of Servce, Sir Onyii Wamah, and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. A. C. B. Agbazuere.

This was stated in Umuahia by the Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Chief John Kalu Okiyi.

Okiyi said that Governor Ikpeazu expressed appreciation to Executive Council Members for their kind gesture and called on other well meaning private and corporate citizens of the state to partner with the governor’s administration to deliver more palliative materials to the people of the state especially in consideration of the necessary extension of the lockdown period to another seven days.





Governor Ikpeazu he said, explained that he chose to use religious institutions to deliver the first batch of palliatives because of the need to ensure political neutrality in the distribution to vulnerable persons, prevent clustering of people who may need the materials as well as the confidence he has in the ability of our fathers in the faith to be fair in management of the materials and funds.

According to the Commissioner, the governor directed that the time table and names of the religious institutions involved in the second phase of the program be released to the media while the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs liaise with traditional rulers and presidents general of town unions to ensure that those who are not within the church/mosque basket of the state also get the palliatives as soon as possible.