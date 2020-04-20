<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the death of the president’s Chief of Staff (COS), Malam Abba Kyari.

Dr Ibikunle Baruwa, NURTW President, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

“We wish to commiserate with your Excellency, our dear President and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the passing on of your Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

“By the demise of Kyari, a detribalised Nigerian, the nation has indeed lost a great and dedicated statesman who is very passionate about the unity and development of our dear country.





“His death is not only very painful to you Mr President, members of his family and friends, but also to the entire people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We should however, all take solace in the fact that he died in active service to his fatherland. The vacuum created by his demise will indeed be difficult to fill.

“Once again on behalf of the entire members of the union across the country, I extend our deepest sympathy to President Buhari and the entire nation, while praying that Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest in Jannah,’’ Baruwa said.