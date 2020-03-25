<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The number of deaths in 43 Africa countries from the novel coronavirus cases stood at 2,412 as of 11.37am on Wednesday.

From the 2,412 cases, 64 people died and 203 recovered in 14 African countries, according to data obtained by newsmen from the World Health Organisation’s website.

However, more than 427,940 declared cases have been registered in 181 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Countries (43) and with positive cases (2,412): Algeria (264), Angola (2), Benin (5), Burkina Faso (114), Cameroon (70), Cape Verde (3), Central African Republic (5), Chad (3), Congo (4), Côte d’Ivoire (73), Djibouti (3), DRC (48), Egypt (402), Equatorial Guinea (9), Eritrea (1), Eswatini (5), Ethiopia (12), and Gabon (6).





Others with positive cases are Gambia (3), Ghana (53), Guinea (4), Kenya (25), Liberia (3), Madagascar (17), Mauritius (42), Mauritania (2), Morocco (170), Mozambique (3), Namibia (6), Niger (2), Nigeria (46), Rwanda (40), Senegal (86), Seychelles (7), Somalia (1), South Africa (709), Sudan (3), Tanzania (12), Togo (20), Tunisia (114), Uganda (9), Zambia (3), Zimbabwe (2).

Countries (14) with deaths (64): Algeria (19), Burkina Faso (4), Cameroon (1), DRC (3), Egypt (20), Gabon (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (2), Mauritius (2), Morocco (4), Nigeria (1), Sudan (1), Tunisia (3), Zimbabwe (1).

Countries (14) with recoveries (203): Algeria (77), Burkina Faso (5), Cameroon (2), Côte d’Ivoire (3), DRC (1), Egypt (80), Ethiopia (4), Ghana (1), Morocco (6), Nigeria (2), Senegal (8), South Africa (12), Togo (1), Tunisia (1).