There are 14 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control dropped the information on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the NCDC, while nine of the cases are in Lagos, five were reported in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.





This brings to 111 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It also comes about two hours after President Muhammadu Buhari announced a complete lockdown of the FCT and Lagos and Ogun States effective 11pm on March 30, 2020.