



The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is set to deliver the keynote on Technology As A Catalyst (TACC) Ease of Doing Business conference in Lagos on Friday, October 5, 2018, organised by Perchstone and Graeys in partnership with IT consultancy outfit, Knowledge Resources.

Managing Director of Knowledge Resources, Gerald Ilukwe, stated the conference has the objective of highlighting the gains achieved so far from leveraging technology in public service delivery to enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The event which will bring together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors will also seek to identify opportunities for further technology driven improvement in reducing the menace of corruption and excessive bureaucracy as both remain major disincentives for Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria.

The organisers stated that they will closely monitor the communiqué arising from the conference and hold both the public and private sectors accountable for its full implementation.

Other key government officials expected at the event include Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment and Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, as well as heads of technology intensive government parastatals.