Xirea Apparels is set to employ 50,000 Nigerians by 2030 to handle sourcing and garment production requirements for large organizations.

It is a one-step manufacturing company for diverse types of wears: fashion, sports, military or corporate wear.

Mr. Obinna Frederick Eneh, CEO of XIREA Apparels in a statement said the new company has technology at the heart of its operations to serve independent apparel brands.

“With Technology at the heart of its operations, Xirea Apparels currently employs over 400 Nigerians, 95 percent of whom are female.

The company, which has trained over 300 women in apparel design and production since 2017, is working towards the objective of training and employing 50,000 Nigerians by 2030.” He said.

He explained that Xirea Apparels will serve large organizations like the armed force, oil and gas companies, uniforms and e-commerce retailers.

He added that the launch of the new company will boost employment, safety work wears and as well, the economy of the country.

“The launch will also formally showcase the Buphalo Safety products, the first brand to roll out of the Xirea ultra-modern factory, made from the finest materials in accordance with the strictest safety standards and exclusively crafted to ensure all-round protection

Buphalo Safety products range of products encompasses safety work wear, hearing protection, hand protection, eye and face protection, respiratory and fall protection solutions,” he noted.